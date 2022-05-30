Celebrities heartbroken over Indian singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder
Web Desk
06:26 PM | 30 May, 2022
Celebrities heartbroken over Indian singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder
Source: Instagram
Share

Indian singer and politician Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on Sunday by gangsters in an attack near his ancestral village Jawaharke in district Mansa, Punjab.

He had recently joined the Congress. The incident occurred within 24 hours after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab government. Police said Sidhu appeared to have sustained more than eight bullet injuries and was taken to the Mansa civil hospital where he passed away.

The heartbreaking news left his massive fan following and media fraternity devastated. Bollywood celebrities appeared at a loss of words at the news of well-known singer/s death.

Rapper AP Dhillon shared the struggles of Punjabi artists with reference to Moose Wala's death. He wrote,

"Most people will never know the extent of what you have to deal with as a Punjabi artist behind the scenes on a daily basis. With the constant judgement, hate-filled comments, threats and negative energy directed towards people like us who are just doing what we love to do. I always admired how Sidhu was able to rise above it all. He made it look easy and stayed true to himself."

Indian Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead 06:15 PM | 29 May, 2022

Famous Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Mansa district of ...

More From This Category
Who killed Indian Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala?
07:34 PM | 30 May, 2022
Watch – Saba Qamar gets emotional at ...
07:11 PM | 30 May, 2022
Celebrity couple Hira and Mani get cosmetic ...
06:50 PM | 30 May, 2022
Shazeal Shoukat dazzles at her birthday bash
05:18 PM | 30 May, 2022
Why Neelam Muneer refused to work in Bollywood?
04:51 PM | 30 May, 2022
Sabaat star Ameer Gilani graduates from Harvard ...
04:28 PM | 30 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Who killed Indian Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala?
07:34 PM | 30 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr