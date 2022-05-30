Celebrities heartbroken over Indian singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder

Indian singer and politician Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on Sunday by gangsters in an attack near his ancestral village Jawaharke in district Mansa, Punjab.

He had recently joined the Congress. The incident occurred within 24 hours after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab government. Police said Sidhu appeared to have sustained more than eight bullet injuries and was taken to the Mansa civil hospital where he passed away.

The heartbreaking news left his massive fan following and media fraternity devastated. Bollywood celebrities appeared at a loss of words at the news of well-known singer/s death.

Rapper AP Dhillon shared the struggles of Punjabi artists with reference to Moose Wala's death. He wrote,

"Most people will never know the extent of what you have to deal with as a Punjabi artist behind the scenes on a daily basis. With the constant judgement, hate-filled comments, threats and negative energy directed towards people like us who are just doing what we love to do. I always admired how Sidhu was able to rise above it all. He made it look easy and stayed true to himself."

Shocked & devasted to hear about #SidhuMoosewala, a great talent gone too soon. May Waheguru give his family and loved ones strength in this tragic time ???????? Rest in peace! — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) May 30, 2022

Extremely shocking & sad news…such a talented young life tragically ended too soon…sending my heart felt prayers to the family…???????? #sidhumoosewala pic.twitter.com/Hxzwa9KJqI — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 29, 2022

You got our hearts ❤️ #sidhumoosewala — Shahveer Jafry (@shahveerjaay) May 29, 2022

This saddening, This is Shocking! A mother lost a son, The Nation Lost a Talent….. Rest In Peace #SidhuMoosewala — Rubina Dilaik (@RubiDilaik) May 29, 2022

I’m still in shock.Hoping this wasn’t true. You will be in our hearts forever ???? #sidhumoosewala pic.twitter.com/8qw6JpuNYy — Neha Sharma (@Officialneha) May 30, 2022

Satnam shri waheguru ???? very shocking n very sad, a great artist n a wonderful human being, may god give the strengths to his family ???? #sidhumoosewala pic.twitter.com/hfMDxxxBRt — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) May 29, 2022