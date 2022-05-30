Watch – Saba Qamar gets emotional at ‘Kamli’ premiere
07:11 PM | 30 May, 2022
Watch – Saba Qamar gets emotional at ‘Kamli’ premiere
Source: Saba Qamar (Instagram)
Lollywood diva Saba Qamar got overwhelmed with emotions after getting appreciation for her impeccable acting at the movie premiere of her upcoming film Kamli last night.

Pakistani filmmaker Sarmad Khoosat and his star-studded cast finally unveiled their labour of love on the big screens over the weekend.

However, Saba Qamar broke down into tears and the video is going viral online. The aforementioned video shows Qamar breaking down in tears and hugging Sarmad after a successful premiere.

Aside from Saba, the upcoming film Kamli also stars Sania Saeed and Hamza Khawaja in the lead roles and is directed by Sarmad Khoosat.

On the work front, Saba will be returning to the small screen with an upcoming project Tumhare Husn Ke Naam and the film Ghabrana Nahi Hai.

Starring Qamar, Ahmed, Syed Jibran and Nayyer Ijaz in the lead role, the film is directed by Saqib Khan. It was released on Eid ul Fitr 2022 after facing delays due to Covid-19.

