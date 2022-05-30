Saeeda Imtiaz looks like a vision in a beautiful saree
Pakistani starlet Saeeda Imtiaz is adored by her massive fan followings owing to her gorgeous looks and active presence on social media.
She is known for her role in Kaptaan – a biography of former prime minister Imran Khan. She played the role of Jemima Khan. The film is yet to be released.
The time around, the pretty social media sensation left her admirers bedazzled as she shared stunning pictures of herself.
"Meinay us din sy apni bat ko samjhna wazahat dena chor diya jis din yeh jan liya log apki bat ko apni samjh tak hi samjh saktye hein..", she captioned.
Dressed in a pastel green saree, she looked breathtaking and had the time of her life in the picturesque location.
