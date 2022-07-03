Syra Yousuf leaves fans spellbound with latest picture
It's difficult not to notice Syra Yousuf when she's out and about in her gorgeous ensembles.
Recently, the Sinf-e-Aahan star dropped a new picture on the photo-sharing platform Instagram and it is going viral.
The 34-year-old diva can be seen wearing a vest outfit with a smile while the picture garnered over 60,000 likes and heartwarming comments from the users.
Syra earlier shared a moment from her leisure time near a beach. “You are the sky. Everything else is just the weather,” she captioned the post.
Syra has a long career, starting off with commercials, moving to the role of a video jockey, and eventually jumping into the world of acting.
The Pakistani actor made her acting debut with her role as Nazia in the hit serial Mera Naseeb. She has featured in many other projects, including Sinf e Aahan.
Syra Yousaf opens up about her divorce 03:16 PM | 12 May, 2020
KARACHI - Gorgeous TV actor Syra Yousuf is one of the most followed celebrities in Pakistan. Syra, who was previously ...
