TikToker Sajal Malik’s ‘inappropriate video’ leaked online

Famous TikToker Sajal Malik’s alleged inappropriate video has been leaked on social media.

A private video, claimed to be of Pakistani TikToker Sajal Malik, is going viral online, drawing heavy criticism. While it is being claimed that the woman in the video is Sajal, there has been no confirmation that it is indeed her.

The leak has sparked a debate on social media. Some fans are calling it an invasion of privacy and strongly condemning the leak, while others speculate that the TikToker may have leaked the video herself for fame.

Sajal Malik has not yet issued any statement regarding the viral video, which has only fueled further speculation.

It is worth noting that Sajal Malik has over 176,000 followers and more than 2 million likes on TikTok. The incident has affected her reputation and raised serious questions about digital privacy and cybercrime.