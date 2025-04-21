Policeman martyred in polio team attack in South Waziristan

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN – A police constable was martyred, and one terrorist was killed in an attack on a polio eradication team in South Waziristan.

According to reports, the attack took place in the Azam Warsak area of South Waziristan, and the Central Police Office has confirmed the incident.

Police reported that terrorists launched a heavy weapon attack on the polio team and their security detail. The police retaliated, leading to a half-hour-long exchange of fire. One terrorist was killed while others fled, and one constable was martyred in the attack.

The killed terrorist was identified as Afnan, and authorities recovered two ID cards, three ATM cards, and a mobile phone from him. From the fleeing terrorists, an SMG, a rocket launcher, and two motorcycles were recovered.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack and expressed sorrow over the constable’s martyrdom. He instructed immediate medical aid for the injured and stated that terrorists attacking polio workers and their protectors are enemies of humanity and the nation, vowing they would be brought to justice.

He urged the public not to be intimidated and affirmed that the anti-polio drive will continue. The government and law enforcement agencies are working tirelessly to eradicate terrorism from the country.

Meanwhile, a five-day anti-polio campaign is ongoing across 37 districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Over 6.5 million children will be administered polio drops. According to the Polio Emergency Operations Center, teams are going door-to-door, and 5,000 police officers have been deployed to ensure their security.