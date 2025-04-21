Punjab announces Rs5,000 per acre for wheat farmers

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced a comprehensive wheat farmer support package worth Rs110 billion. Unlike Punjab, no other province is currently offering substantial subsidies or support to wheat farmers.

Under the “Wheat Farmer Support Program,” a Rs25 billion relief package has been approved. Following the CM’s directive, wheat farmers will receive Rs5,000 per acre — totaling Rs25,000 for 5 acres.

These key decisions were approved in a special meeting chaired by CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Flour mills are now legally required to purchase at least 25% of their wheat locally, and an official notification has been issued for the approval of the Electronic Warehouse Receipt Policy.

Maryam Nawaz has instructed the provincial agriculture minister to monitor the wheat procurement campaign, with support from the Price Control Department. The Bank of Punjab has been ordered to establish a Rs100 billion credit line.

In a briefing, it was revealed that wheat farmers purchased agricultural inputs worth Rs55 billion via Kisan Cards. Farmers received Rs10 billion in subsidies for 9,500 tractors and 1,000 tractors were distributed free of cost, worth Rs2.5 billion.

An Rs8 billion subsidy has been given for solarizing tube wells, and Rs8 billion more is being provided for 5,000 super seeders.

Farmers will receive approximately Rs25 billion under the per-acre support program. The top wheat producer in the province will win an 85 HP tractor worth Rs4.5 million, second place will get a 75 HP tractor worth Rs4 million, and third will receive a 60 HP tractor worth Rs3.5 million.

At the district level, the top wheat grower will be awarded Rs1 million, the runner-up Rs800,000, and the third Rs500,000 — totaling Rs104 million in rewards under the wheat yield competition.

To support farmers, a Rs1.25 billion Agriculture Internship Program has been launched. Around 1,000 interns are deployed across the province to assist wheat farmers in the field. Farmers growing early cotton will receive Rs25,000 per block, totaling Rs370 million.