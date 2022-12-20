PSX witnesses bloodbath as index nosedives 1,400 points amid political uncertainty

KARACHI – The Pakistan Stock Exchange witnessed a bloodbath on Tuesday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index losing 1,400 points.

KSE-100 Index was trading below the 40,000 level at 39,731.34 (-3.03 percent), minutes before the session ends – lowest level since July 2022.

Experts blame political quagmire and current economic conditions as reasons behind selling pressure. Investors are currently looking to offload their holdings until the end of political instability and uncertain economic situation.

Delay in the ninth review under the $7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) from IMF alarmed investors while PTI’s announcement to dissolve Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies further leads to market pressure.

The ongoing situation will remain till any positive development on the political front, experts claim.