PSX witnesses bloodbath as index nosedives 1,400 points amid political uncertainty

KARACHI – The Pakistan Stock Exchange witnessed a bloodbath on Tuesday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index losing 1,400 points.
KSE-100 Index was trading below the 40,000 level at 39,731.34 (-3.03 percent), minutes before the session ends – lowest level since July 2022.
Experts blame political quagmire and current economic conditions as reasons behind selling pressure. Investors are currently looking to offload their holdings until the end of political instability and uncertain economic situation.
Delay in the ninth review under the $7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) from IMF alarmed investors while PTI’s announcement to dissolve Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies further leads to market pressure.
The ongoing situation will remain till any positive development on the political front, experts claim.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 20 2022 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|231.6
|234.15
|Euro
|EUR
|256
|258.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|294
|297
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|67.3
|67.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|64.2
|64.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|153.1
|154.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|597.63
|602.13
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|164.68
|166.03
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.23
|32.48
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.14
|32.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|28.91
|29.26
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.17
|2.21
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|731.99
|736.99
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|143.33
|144.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|584.2
|588.7
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|165.24
|166.54
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|241.9
|243.65
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.4
|6.5
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs175,800 on Tuesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs150,720. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 135,350 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 156,450.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Karachi
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Islamabad
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Peshawar
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Quetta
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Sialkot
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Attock
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Gujranwala
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Jehlum
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Multan
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Gujrat
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Nawabshah
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Chakwal
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Hyderabad
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Nowshehra
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Sargodha
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Faisalabad
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
|Mirpur
|PKR 175,800
|PKR 1,990
