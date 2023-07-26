OGRA increases LPG price by Rs10 per kg

ISLAMABAD – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) announced another hike in the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) on Wednesday
According to the notification, the price of LPG has been increased by Rs 10 per kilogramme to Rs240 per kilogramme.
The price of a home LPG cylinder has been increased to Rs2,830, while the price of a commercial cylinder has been surged to Rs10,900.
In far-flung and mountainous regions, the LGP price has increased to Rs370 per kg while the price of home LGP cylinder stood at Rs4,130.
LPG Association Chairman Irfan Khokar lamented that government and OGRA were not taking any against illegal selling of LPG across the country. He said the gas was not available at the government price to public.
He also announced a protest on August 5 and 6, saying the gas supply would be suspended from Khyber to Karachi.
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee shows some resistance against the US dollar on Wednesday in the inter-bank market.
During the early hours of trading, the local currency was hovering at 288.25, with an increase of Rs0.27.
Earlier this week, Pakistani rupee faced back-to-back blows for the eighth consecutive session as it lost nearly Rs12 against the greenback in the trading sessions.
Experts linked the downward trajectory of the Pakistani rupee with a knee-jerk reaction as the government revoked several import restrictions on IMF demands, and the pressure stays on the rupee.
Rupee is expected to show gradual depreciation as the backlog created due to import curbs is now cleared.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 224,300 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,300.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,889 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,149.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Karachi
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Islamabad
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Peshawar
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Quetta
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Sialkot
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Attock
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Gujranwala
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Jehlum
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Multan
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Gujrat
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Nawabshah
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Chakwal
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Hyderabad
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Nowshehra
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Sargodha
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Faisalabad
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Mirpur
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
