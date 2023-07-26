OGRA increases LPG price by Rs10 per kg

ISLAMABAD – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) announced another hike in the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) on Wednesday

According to the notification, the price of LPG has been increased by Rs 10 per kilogramme to Rs240 per kilogramme.

The price of a home LPG cylinder has been increased to Rs2,830, while the price of a commercial cylinder has been surged to Rs10,900.

In far-flung and mountainous regions, the LGP price has increased to Rs370 per kg while the price of home LGP cylinder stood at Rs4,130.

LPG Association Chairman Irfan Khokar lamented that government and OGRA were not taking any against illegal selling of LPG across the country. He said the gas was not available at the government price to public.

He also announced a protest on August 5 and 6, saying the gas supply would be suspended from Khyber to Karachi.