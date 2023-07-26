Twitter changes official handle to '@X' as rebranding continues 

In latest move of its rebranding spree, Elon Musk-owned Twitter has changed its official hand to @X from the original @Twitter.

When someone tries to approach @Twitter handle, a message popped up stating: “This account is no longer active. Follow @x for updates.”

The other official handles of the microblogging site have either given up the “Twitter” name or substituted it with the letter X.

The social media firm’s own handles such as @TwitterSupport, @TwitterDev are now inactive and changed to @Support and @Xdevelopers, with the recently launched X logo as their profile pictures.

However, several regional handles like Twitter Japan and Twitter India are yet to change the names.

On Monday, Twitter launched its new logo, replacing the blue bird on its website "X" as the Elon-Musk owned microblogging site is gearing up to give tough challenge to its rival Meta’s recently launched Threads.

Elon Musk and Twitter CEO, Linda Yaccarino, jointly shared the new logo for the social media platform and they also incorporated in into their Twitter handles.

The logo showcased a white "X" on a black background, bidding adieu to the bird symbol.