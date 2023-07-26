Twitter changes official handle to '@X' as rebranding continues 

In latest move of its rebranding spree, Elon Musk-owned Twitter has changed its official hand to @X from the original @Twitter.
When someone tries to approach @Twitter handle, a message popped up stating: “This account is no longer active. Follow @x for updates.”
The other official handles of the microblogging site have either given up the “Twitter” name or substituted it with the letter X.
The social media firm’s own handles such as @TwitterSupport, @TwitterDev are now inactive and changed to @Support and @Xdevelopers, with the recently launched X logo as their profile pictures.
However, several regional handles like Twitter Japan and Twitter India are yet to change the names.
On Monday, Twitter launched its new logo, replacing the blue bird on its website "X" as the Elon-Musk owned microblogging site is gearing up to give tough challenge to its rival Meta’s recently launched Threads.
Elon Musk and Twitter CEO, Linda Yaccarino, jointly shared the new logo for the social media platform and they also incorporated in into their Twitter handles.
The logo showcased a white "X" on a black background, bidding adieu to the bird symbol.
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee shows some resistance against the US dollar on Wednesday in the inter-bank market.
During the early hours of trading, the local currency was hovering at 288.25, with an increase of Rs0.27.
Earlier this week, Pakistani rupee faced back-to-back blows for the eighth consecutive session as it lost nearly Rs12 against the greenback in the trading sessions.
Experts linked the downward trajectory of the Pakistani rupee with a knee-jerk reaction as the government revoked several import restrictions on IMF demands, and the pressure stays on the rupee.
Rupee is expected to show gradual depreciation as the backlog created due to import curbs is now cleared.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 224,300 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,300.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,889 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,149.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Karachi
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Islamabad
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Peshawar
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Quetta
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Sialkot
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Attock
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Gujranwala
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Jehlum
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Multan
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Gujrat
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Nawabshah
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Chakwal
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Hyderabad
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Nowshehra
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Sargodha
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Faisalabad
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Mirpur
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.