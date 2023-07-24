Twitter changes its bird logo to “X”

Twitter Monday launched its new logo, replacing the blue bird on its website "X" as the Elon-Musk owned microblogging site is gearing up to give tough challenge to its rival Meta’s recently launched Threads.

Elon Musk and Twitter CEO, Linda Yaccarino, jointly shared the new logo for the social media platform and they also incorporated in into their Twitter handles.

The logo showcased a white "X" on a black background, bidding adieu to the bird symbol.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Our headquarters tonight <a href="https://t.co/GO6yY8R7fO">pic.twitter.com/GO6yY8R7fO</a></p>— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) <a href="https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1683378289031761920?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 24, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

"X is here! Let's do this," Yaccarino said in a tweet, and also posted a picture of the logo projected on the building of the company's offices in San Francisco.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">X is here! Let’s do this. <a href="https://t.co/1VqEPlLchj">pic.twitter.com/1VqEPlLchj</a></p>— Linda Yaccarino (@lindayacc) <a href="https://twitter.com/lindayacc/status/1683353772917940225?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 24, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

A day earlier, the CEO expressed her view about change in Twitter’s logo and wrote: “It’s an exceptionally rare thing – in life or in business – that you get a second chance to make another big impression. Twitter made one massive impression and changed the way we communicate. Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square”.

X is the future state of unlimited interactivity – centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. “Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we’re just beginning to imagine,” she said.