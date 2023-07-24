Search

Technology

Twitter changes its bird logo to “X”

06:10 PM | 24 Jul, 2023
Twitter changes its bird logo to “X”
Source: Twitter

Twitter Monday launched its new logo, replacing the blue bird on its website "X" as the Elon-Musk owned microblogging site is gearing up to give tough challenge to its rival Meta’s recently launched Threads.

Elon Musk and Twitter CEO, Linda Yaccarino, jointly shared the new logo for the social media platform and they also incorporated in into their Twitter handles.

 The logo showcased a white "X" on a black background, bidding adieu to the bird symbol.  

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Our headquarters tonight <a href="https://t.co/GO6yY8R7fO">pic.twitter.com/GO6yY8R7fO</a></p>&mdash; Elon Musk (@elonmusk) <a href="https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1683378289031761920?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 24, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

"X is here! Let's do this," Yaccarino said in a tweet, and also posted a picture of the logo projected on the building of the company's offices in San Francisco.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">X is here! Let’s do this. <a href="https://t.co/1VqEPlLchj">pic.twitter.com/1VqEPlLchj</a></p>&mdash; Linda Yaccarino (@lindayacc) <a href="https://twitter.com/lindayacc/status/1683353772917940225?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 24, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

A day earlier, the CEO expressed her view about change in Twitter’s logo and wrote: “It’s an exceptionally rare thing – in life or in business – that you get a second chance to make another big impression. Twitter made one massive impression and changed the way we communicate. Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square”.

X is the future state of unlimited interactivity – centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. “Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we’re just beginning to imagine,” she said.

Twitter initiates legal action against Threads

Technology

Twitter set to free its blue bird as Elon Musk announces to change company’s logo

02:13 PM | 23 Jul, 2023

Twitter initiates legal action against Threads

10:55 PM | 10 Jul, 2023

Twitter threatens legal action over Meta's ‘copycat’ Threads

10:04 AM | 7 Jul, 2023

Meta rolls out new social network Threads to compete with Twitter

01:02 PM | 6 Jul, 2023

Meta to launch Twitter-like app called Threads

12:05 AM | 5 Jul, 2023

Twitter cuts number of tweets social media users can read each day after recent outage

09:43 AM | 2 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Gold price increases by Rs2,800 per tola in Pakistan

06:27 PM | 24 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 24 July 2023

09:02 AM | 24 Jul, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Dollar further moves up against rupee in interbank market

KARACHI – US dollar continues to gain momentum against the Pakistani rupee in the inter-bank market on the first working day of the week.

During intra-day trading, the dollar was being traded at 288, as rupee sheds over Rs1.50.

Last week, the embattled rupee suffered back-to-back losses against the greenback as it slides down and was settled at 286.81 on Friday.

Money market pundits linked the downward trajectory of the rupee with a knee-jerk reaction as the government revoked several import restrictions on IMF demands, and the pressure stays on the rupee.

Rupee is expected to show gradual depreciation as the backlog created due to import curbs is now cleared.

More to follow…

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 24, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,800 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,880.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,889 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,149.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (24 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Karachi PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Islamabad PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Peshawar PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Quetta PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Sialkot PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Attock PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Gujranwala PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Jehlum PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Multan PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Bahawalpur PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Gujrat PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Nawabshah PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Chakwal PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Hyderabad PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Nowshehra PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Sargodha PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Faisalabad PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Mirpur PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: