PepsiCo Pakistan, WWF-Pakistan launch initiative for cleaning up Karachi's coastline

PepsiCo Pakistan and WWF-Pakistan have joined forces to initiate the Coastal Clean-up Project at Karachi Fish Harbor as a powerful demonstration of their commitment to environmental sustainability.
This collaborative effort is part of PepsiCo's global PepsiCo Positive (pep+) sustainability initiative, which focuses on environmental and sustainability initiatives that benefit people and the planet.
The primary goals of this project are two-fold; to implement a concerted campaign that collects and manages waste effectively, thereby preventing its dispersion into water sources, and to raise awareness among local communities and stakeholders about recycling and proper waste disposal.
During the official inauguration event which was attended by PepsiCo associates, WWF-Pakistan’s team and representatives from various government organizations, Ghazi Salahuddin, Regional Head Sindh and Balochistan, WWF-Pakistan stressed the importance of addressing waste management to preserve Pakistan's marine ecosystem.
Basit Pirzada, Senior Manager Public Policy, Government Affairs, and Sustainability at PepsiCo Pakistan, emphasized the company's commitment to plastic collection, recycling, and a circular economy for plastics. He highlighted the company's collaborations with stakeholders, including government agencies such as the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, to effectively contribute towards plastics reduction.
Basit Pirzada stated, "By empowering partners such as WWF-Pakistan and leveraging the power of our brands, we hope to increase public awareness about proper waste disposal and recycling, thereby protecting our valuable riverine, coastal, and marine habitats."
Nazifa Butt, Head Climate & Energy Program, WWF-Pakistan, emphasized the significance of such initiatives, stating, "There is an urgent need for activities and cleanup projects that enhance public awareness of managing debris along our coastline. Through corporate engagement, we can expedite the deployment of locally manufactured technologies to address the issue of plastics in our oceans and rivers, while also supporting broader policies focused on waste management and plastics reduction.”
KARACHI – US dollar continues to gain momentum against the Pakistani rupee in the inter-bank market on the first working day of the week.
During intra-day trading, the dollar was being traded at 288, as rupee sheds over Rs1.50.
Last week, the embattled rupee suffered back-to-back losses against the greenback as it slides down and was settled at 286.81 on Friday.
Money market pundits linked the downward trajectory of the rupee with a knee-jerk reaction as the government revoked several import restrictions on IMF demands, and the pressure stays on the rupee.
Rupee is expected to show gradual depreciation as the backlog created due to import curbs is now cleared.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,800 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,880.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,889 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,149.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Karachi
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Islamabad
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Peshawar
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Quetta
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Sialkot
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Attock
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Gujranwala
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Jehlum
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Multan
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Gujrat
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Nawabshah
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Chakwal
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Hyderabad
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Nowshehra
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Sargodha
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Faisalabad
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Mirpur
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
