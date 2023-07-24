Gold price increases by Rs2,800 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices went up in domestic market on Monday in line with upward trend in the international market.

The price of per tola gold increased by Rs2,800 to close at Rs225,300 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold saw a surge of Rs2,143 to settle at Rs193,158, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity surged by $3 to close at $1,965 per ounce.

The price of per tola and 10 gram silver remained constant at Rs2,650 and Rs2,271.94, respectively.