KARACHI – Pakistan continues to grapple with tightening fuel supplies amid escalating Middle East tensions, a potential lifeline has emerged from Moscow. Russia’s ambassador to Pakistan, Albert Khorev, announced that the country is ready to provide discounted oil, but only if Islamabad takes the first step.

This is sigh of relief for Pakistanis who are facing mounting fuel supply pressures amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, Moscow has stepped in with a potential solution. Russia’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Albert Khorev, announced that Russia is ready to supply discounted oil — but only if Islamabad formally requests it.

The envoy said energy cooperation is a cornerstone of bilateral relations and that any progress depends on Pakistan taking the initiative. The announcement comes at a critical time, as global energy markets remain volatile and Pakistan seeks affordable alternatives to secure its fuel needs.

The ambassador called for restraint and diplomatic solutions, insisting that long-term stability requires dialogue, respect for sovereignty, and consideration of Gulf states’ and neighboring countries’ security interests. He highlighted ongoing diplomatic talks in 2026, which have already produced humanitarian progress, including prisoner exchanges.

Kremlin remains open to a negotiated settlement but maintains that any agreement must address the root causes of the conflict, such as NATO’s eastward expansion and discrimination against Russian-speaking populations in Ukraine.