Islamabad Talks 2.0 on table as PM Shehbaz hints at Fresh Peace Initiative

ISLAMABAD – A major diplomatic breakthrough may be unfolding on global stage as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif signals that a second round of the highly anticipated “Islamabad Talks” is expected soon, hinting at an intensifying behind-the-scenes effort to cool down tensions between US, and Iran.

Pakistan’s premier reaffirmed to continue its peace efforts with “utmost sincerity,” adding that Islamabad is ready to host the next round of talks “very soon.” He also extended congratulations to US President Donald Trump, praising what he called Trump’s “extraordinary efforts” toward advancing peace following a high-level international phone call earlier in the day.

I congratulate President Donald Trump on his extraordinary efforts to pursue peace and for holding a very useful and productive telephone call earlier today, with the leaders of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkiye, Egypt, the UAE, Jordan and Pakistan. Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) May 24, 2026

The call reportedly brought together leaders from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Türkiye, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Bahrain, and Pakistan, marking a rare and wide-ranging diplomatic engagement involving key regional powers. Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir represented Pakistan in the discussion, with Sharif publicly acknowledging his “tireless efforts” throughout the evolving process.

According to official accounts, the conversation focused on the rapidly shifting regional situation and explored pathways to push forward ongoing peace initiatives aimed at securing long-term stability. Pakistan emphasized its continued commitment to playing a constructive role in these efforts.

Islamabad is increasingly being viewed as quiet but facilitator in these backchannel diplomatic efforts, with government sources suggesting Islamabad has helped shape a draft framework intended to ease tensions between Washington and Tehran. These developments come in the wake of a fragile ceasefire that took effect on April 8, after months of escalating tensions that disrupted maritime trade routes and rattled global energy markets.

Meanwhile, Iranian officials have also signaled cautious optimism, with Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei stating that Tehran is in the “final stage” of preparing a framework agreement with Washington.