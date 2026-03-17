Gold prices rebound in Pakistan after four-day pause

KARACHI –Gold prices moved upward in both international and local markets on Tuesday, ending a four-day pause in the rising trend.

In the global bullion market, the price of gold increased by $10 per ounce, reaching a new level of $5,010 per ounce.

Following the international trend, local bullion markets also recorded an increase in gold prices. The price of 24-karat gold per tola rose by Rs1,000, settling at Rs523,762. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold climbed by Rs857 to reach Rs449,041.

Silver prices also experienced an upward movement in the domestic market. The price per tola of silver increased by Rs128, reaching Rs8,569, while the price of 10 grams rose by Rs110 to stand at Rs7,346.

The latest increase reflects a renewed upward momentum in precious metal prices after a brief pause in recent days.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) closed in positive territory, posting a modest gain at the end of the trading session.

The benchmark KSE-100 index settled at 150,016.16, reflecting an increase of 837.50 points, or 0.56 percent. During the session, the market experienced fluctuations, reaching a high of 151,503.46 and a low of 148,509.04.

Trading activity remained steady, with a total volume of 145,538,021 shares exchanged. The previous closing level of the index stood at 149,178.66.

Overall, the market maintained an upward trend by the close, recovering from intraday lows and ending the session on a positive note.