Two dead as security vehicle of Fazlur Rahman’s son crashes on CPEC Motorway

DI KHAN – A vehicle belonging to the security squad of Asjad Mahmood, son of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman, met an accident on motorway in an area of Dera Ismail Khan, resulting in the deaths of two guards.

Reports said the incident occurred on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) when the squad vehicle reportedly slipped and went off the road.

Police said there were four individuals in the vehicle at the time of the accident. Two were killed, one sustained injuries, while the driver escaped unharmed.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances leading to the crash.

More to follow…