1 USD to PKR – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham to Pakistani Rupee – 21 August 2025

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani Rupee shows mixed performance against foreign currencies, with US Dollar maintaining stability while several other major currencies witnessed slight fluctuations.

According to latest rates, US Dollar was being bought at Rs. 284 and sold at Rs. 284.50. Euro traded higher at Rs. 330.25 (buying) and Rs. 331.70 (selling), while the UK Pound Sterling stood at Rs. 382.55 and Rs. 384.15, respectively.

UAE Dirham was quoted at Rs. 77.35 (buying) and Rs. 77.50 (selling), while the Saudi Riyal remained steady at Rs. 75.55 and Rs. 75.70.

Other notable rates included the Kuwaiti Dinar at Rs. 917.25 (buying) and Rs. 925.25 (selling), the Bahraini Dinar at Rs. 751.25 and Rs. 753.75, and the Omani Riyal at Rs. 735.80 and Rs. 738.30.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72
