British PM extends condolences to Pakistan over recent flooding

By Web Desk
9:27 pm | Aug 21, 2025
ISLAMABAD – British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has extended his heartfelt condolences over the tragic loss of lives and property caused by the recent monsoon and flooding in Pakistan.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he expressed deep sorrow over the unfortunate circumstances and the widespread devastation resulting from the disaster.

The British Prime Minister conveyed his sincere sympathies to all those affected, noting that the situation is particularly distressing for many families of Pakistani origin residing in the United Kingdom. He affirmed that the entire British nation stands in solidarity with the people of Pakistan during this difficult time.

Sir Keir Starmer also paid tribute to the emergency responders and volunteers who are working tirelessly under extremely challenging conditions. He reaffirmed the UK Government’s continued support for Pakistan during this crisis and pledged full assistance in future recovery and reconstruction efforts.

