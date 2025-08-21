India bans all bilateral sports with Pakistan, restricts encounters to global events

India has imposed a blanket ban on bilateral sporting relations with Pakistan, allowing the two sides to face each other only in multilateral events.

According to India’s Ministry of Sports, a new and strict policy has been introduced under which no bilateral sporting activities will be held between the two countries, neither on home soil nor at neutral venues. However, Indian teams will still be permitted to participate in tournaments like the Asia Cup, as these are organized under international federations.

Press Trust of India reported that the policy is effective immediately. Under it, Indian players will not be allowed to travel to Pakistan for any series, nor will Pakistani athletes be able to play bilateral matches in India. Still, if India hosts an international event, Pakistani players will be able to participate. If Pakistan hosts a major event, India’s sports ministry will decide separately on participation.

The ministry stated that India’s stance on sports with Pakistan reflects its broader foreign policy approach, adding that India has established itself globally as a reliable host nation.

Sports ties between the two neighbors have long been overshadowed by political tensions. Bilateral cricket series have been suspended since 2012, and most other sports are limited to global or Asian events. Indian teams have often refused to tour Pakistan, while Pakistan has also shown caution in sending its players to India.

Last month, Pakistan Sports Board directed all national federations to seek government consultation and approval before sending athletes to India due to security concerns.

Pakistan and India are scheduled to clash in the Asia Cup on September 14 in Dubai. Earlier in July, a Legends League match was canceled when Indian players refused to play against Pakistan citing ongoing tensions.

With this new policy, the possibility of future Pakistan-India bilateral sports is nearly nonexistent, and both sides are likely to meet only in international or regional tournaments held under global governing bodies.