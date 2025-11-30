Rohit Sharma breaks Shahid Afridi’s decade-old record for most sixes in ODI cricket

India’s opening batsman and former captain Rohit Sharma has broken a decade-old record previously held by Shahid Afridi.

In the first ODI of the series against South Africa played in Ranchi, Rohit Sharma scored 57 runs, hitting 5 fours and 3 sixes in his innings. With this, he became the record-holder for the most sixes in ODI cricket.

Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Afridi, who retired from ODI cricket in 2015, had hit 351 sixes in 398 matches. Rohit Sharma has now taken his ODI sixes tally to 352.

West Indies’ Chris Gayle ranks third among all-time six-hitters in ODI cricket with 331 sixes, while current Sri Lanka coach Sanath Jayasuriya is fourth with 270 sixes. No other batsman has managed 250 sixes in ODIs.

Among current players, after Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli of India has 157 sixes, and Australia’s Glenn Maxwell has 155 sixes, placing them second and third respectively.