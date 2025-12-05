Police arrest fake female doctor at Lahore’s General Hospital

LAHORE – Police have arrested a woman who was posing as a doctor at the General Hospital in Lahore and extorting money from the public.

ASP Kashmala Farooq said an investigation revealed that the woman, identified as Sonia Bibi, was not a licensed doctor.

Sonia Bibi, a resident of Chak Mangla Mirpur Khas, had been presenting herself as a medical professional and collecting money from patients.

She also admitted to posing as a doctor in her local area, where she had already extorted thousands of rupees from unsuspecting citizens.

A case has been registered against the accused, and further investigations are underway.

In 2023, the Nishtar Hospital Multan administration apprehended an individual posing as a doctor in the emergency ward.

Hospital security guards noticed a man dressed as a doctor acting suspiciously. Upon confronting him, the man claimed to be Dr. Ehsan and presented a stamp, which was later found to be counterfeit.

The guards promptly alerted the Cantonment police, who arrived at the hospital, arrested the man, and filed a case against him.