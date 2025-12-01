Australia down Pakistan to lift over-40 T20 World Cup title

Australia defeated Pakistan to clinch the Over-40 T20 World Cup title.

In the final, Australia beat the unbeaten host Pakistan by 7 wickets. Former Test cricketer Fawad Alam’s all-round performance went in vain, while fans kept waiting to see legendary all-rounder Shahid Khan Afridi, who did not take part in the final.

Playing at the National Bank Stadium, Pakistan batted first and scored 150 runs for the loss of 9 wickets. Fawad Alam and Nadeem Javed scored 24 runs each, while Australian bowler Kearley took 5 wickets for 22 runs.

Australia chased the target with the loss of 3 wickets. Steve Notley scored 47 off 40 balls and Stephen Pilsen made 42 off 34 balls. After his batting effort, Fawad Alam also impressed with the ball, claiming 2 wickets.

The organizers had announced that Shahid Khan Afridi would be in action in the final, but fans who came hoping for a glimpse of him were left disappointed as he did not feature in the match.

Pakistan’s Humayun Farhat was named the tournament’s best batter with 312 runs, while Australia’s Mark Kearley earned the best bowler award with 19 wickets. Hong Kong’s Khalid Qureshi was named best wicketkeeper, and Rest of the World’s Harshad was declared the best fielder.

Humayun Farhat also won the award for hitting the most sixes, smashing 23 sixes in the tournament. West Indies’ Antoniel Atolia was named Player of the Tournament. The awards were distributed by the chief guest, Chairman of the International Masters Cricket Council, Sterling Haimen.

The prize-distribution ceremony was attended by former Test captain Javed Miandad, Mushtaq Mohammad, Sadiq Mohammad, Jalaluddin, Chairman of the Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association Fawad Ejaz Khan, and others.