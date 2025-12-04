Mitchell Starc breaks Wasim Akram’s 23-year-old world record

Australian left-arm fast bowler Mitchell Starc has created history by breaking the 23-year-old world record previously held by Pakistan’s legendary pacer Wasim Akram.

During the pink-ball Ashes Test against England at the Gabba on Thursday, Starc claimed key wickets of Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, and Harry Brook in the first innings.

With these dismissals, Starc became the highest wicket-taking left-arm fast bowler in Test cricket.

Earlier, the record was held by Wasim Akram, who took 414 wickets in 104 Test matches.

Starc surpassed the mark by taking his 415th wicket in his 102nd Test, overtaking the Pakistani legend.

It is worth noting that the record for the most wickets by a fast bowler in Test cricket overall is held by former England pacer James Anderson, who claimed 704 wickets in 188 matches.