Karachi becomes Child Safety Hazard as another Schoolgirl falls into Open Manhole

KARACHI – Pakistan’s largest city Karachi once again narrowly escaped tragic disaster caused by administrative negligence in the metropolis.

The latest incident occured near Garam Chashma Union Committee No. 2, where a first-grade student of a private school, Anayah Ameen, was returning home after school with her classmates when she suddenly falls into a deep open manhole right outside the school premises.

Eyewitnesses report that manhole was 4 to 5 feet deep, and although the water flow inside was low, even a few seconds of delay could have turned the incident into a fatal tragedy! Fortunately, a brave passerby acted swiftly and rescued the little girl alive and safe, preventing a huge catastrophe.

Upon hearing the horrifying news, the girl’s parents rushed to spot, deeply distraught, while police also reached the scene immediately. SHO Manghopir Zubair Nawaz revealed that several sewer manholes in the area are left uncovered, a direct result of gross mismanagement that led to this terrifying incident.

After the rescue, Town Chairman Nawaz Brohi was also called to site. He said sewer covers had already been handed over to the Union Committee Chairman — but why were they never installed? An inquiry has been initiated.