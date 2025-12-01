Moeen Ali follows Faf du Plessis, opts for PSL over IPL

Another big wicket has fallen for the Indian Premier League (IPL): after South Africa’s former captain Faf du Plessis, former England cricketer Moeen Ali has also decided to leave the IPL and is ready to play in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Following Faf du Plessis, England’s Moeen Ali has also made the decision to quit the IPL and join the PSL.

In an Instagram post, Moeen Ali said, “It’s time for a new beginning. I am extremely excited to be part of the new era of HBL PSL. The PSL holds a prominent place in T20 cricket because of its high standards and world-class talent.”

Moeen Ali added that playing in Pakistan has always been a great experience. “The quality of cricket here and the extraordinary passion of the fans is remarkable, and it inspires you to give your best performance.”

Earlier, South African cricketer Faf du Plessis also announced his decision to play the PSL instead of the IPL.

The former England cricketer said he is looking forward to all these new experiences so he can create wonderful memories. “I am ready for a new and special journey, InshaAllah.”

It is worth mentioning that a few days ago, Faf du Plessis announced on social media that he would not participate in the IPL and had decided to take up a new challenge by playing in the Pakistan Super League.