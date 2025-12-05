Icc Fines Fakhar Zaman 10pc Of Match Fee For Code Of Conduct Breach

DUBAI – The International Cricket Council (ICC) has fined Pakistani batter Fakhar Zaman for breaching the Code of Conduct.

According to the ICC, Fakhar Zaman was fined 10 percent of his match fee for violating the Code of Conduct during the final of the recent tri-nation series against Sri Lanka.

The ICC stated that Fakhar Zaman breached Article 2.8, which relates to showing serious dissent or protest at an umpire’s decision during an international match.

According to the ICC, Fakhar Zaman was also handed one demerit point.

It is worth noting that during Pakistan’s innings in the final of the tri-nation T20 series, Fakhar Zaman was seen engaging in a prolonged argument with the umpires after being dismissed in the 19th over.

Pakistan went on to defeat Sri Lanka by six wickets in the final to win the tri-nation series title.