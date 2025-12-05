Foreign Office denies knowledge of reported Pak-Afghan talks in Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Hussain Andrabi said he was not aware of the reported talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Saudi Arabia.

During a weekly media briefing, Andrabi stated that the government has no knowledge of such discussions, which had been mentioned in media reports.

When asked about the Afghanistan aid convoy, Andrabi confirmed that a decision had been made for sending assistance to Afghanistan, but he was unaware of the convoy’s departure or status. He emphasized that the aid is part of Pakistan’s humanitarian efforts in response to a request from the United Nations.

Regarding the issue of the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, Andrabi suggested that if reopening the border leads to violence, keeping it closed would be a better option. He stressed that protecting the lives and safety of Pakistani citizens is a priority.

On the matter of the 38 Pakistanis stranded in Myanmar, the spokesperson confirmed that efforts are ongoing for their safe return. Both Pakistan’s missions in Thailand and Myanmar are in contact with the respective governments to facilitate their repatriation.

Furthermore, Andrabi noted that Pakistan currently has no diplomatic communication with Israel.

Lastly, the spokesperson commented on the 33rd anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition, calling it a matter of deep concern. He emphasized that protecting religious heritage sites is a collective responsibility of the international community, and actions that harm sacred sites must be transparently addressed.