Pakistan win toss, opt to field against Sri Lanka in Tri-Nation series

In the last group match of the tri-nation series being played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Pakistan cricket team captain Salman Ali Agha won the toss and invited the visiting team, led by Dasun Shanaka, to bat first.

Two changes have been made to the national squad. Spinner Usman Tariq and pacer Naseem Shah have been rested, while fast bowler Salman Mirza and Abrar Ahmed have returned to the playing XI.

Speaking at the toss, captain Salman Ali Agha said the team would try to maintain its winning momentum, adding that the Pindi Stadium pitch looks suitable for both batting and bowling.

It is worth noting that Pakistan remain unbeaten in the series so far and have already qualified for the final. If Sri Lanka defeat Pakistan today, they will qualify for the final; otherwise, Zimbabwe will play the final.