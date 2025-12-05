A ‘mentally ill’ person has become threat to national security, DG ISPR slams Imran’s anti-state narrative

RAWALPINDI – Director General ISPR, Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, has said that nothing is above the state of Pakistan, warning that the ambitions of a “single individual” have grown to the point where he claims, “If not me, then nothing.”

Speaking at a press conference with senior journalists and anchors, he congratulated all concerned on the appointment of the Chief of Defence Forces and confirmed that the Chief of Defence Forces Headquarters has formally begun operations, noting that such a headquarters had long been needed.

Lieutenant General Chaudhry stated that the purpose of the press conference was to highlight an internal national security threat.

He said that the narrative of a certain political figure has now become a threat to Pakistan’s national security and that politics has moved into a dangerous direction.

He emphasized that the Pakistan armed forces do not represent any specific region, ethnicity, religion, or political ideology.

“Our military includes people from every language, religion, region, and sect. We have no agenda other than Pakistan,” he said.

He added that members of the armed forces mostly come from middle‑class or lower‑middle‑class backgrounds, and attacks on the institution or its leadership will not be tolerated.

He said the military respects all political personalities and parties and urged them to keep the armed forces out of politics. “We will not allow a divide between the people and the army,” he said.

He said that a “mentally-ill” person, apparently referring to PTI founder Imran Khan, is provoking anti-state narrative, saying it will not be tolerated.

This is a developing story…