Suspected Indian spy held in Muzaffarabad for sharing Mosque coordinates before strikes

MUZAFFARABAD – Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) handed over man accused of spying for India to Saddar Police after his arrest in Muzaffarabad.

The suspect identified as Muhammad Ubaid Jahangir is resident of Dhaki Basniar Kuiyan near Rawalakot, was detained by CTD officials on July 23 and later shifted to Saddar Police Station.

As per available information, Jahangir allegedly provided Indian intelligence agencies with sensitive information and photographs of key sites in exchange for hefty payments. Investigators said he also shared GPS coordinates and pictures of Bilal Mosque in Shawi area via WhatsApp and other online platforms. The mosque was one of the targets hit during Indian missile strikes on May 6.

A case was registered against him under Sections 3/3A of Official Secrets Act, 1923, and Section 54 of the Criminal Procedure Code, on the complaint of ASI Mushtaq Ahmed, in charge of CTD’s Field Investigation Unit.

Saddar SHO Naveed-ul-Hasan confirmed the development, stating that the FIR had been kept confidential until the completion of the preliminary investigation.

It may be recalled that on the night of May 6, 2025, India launched 24 strikes on six different locations across Pakistan, including Muzaffarabad. The attacks claimed the lives of eight people and left 35 others injured.