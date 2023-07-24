ECP issues non-bailable arrest warrants of Imran Khan in contempt case

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued non-bailable arrest warrants against Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan as a result of his failure to show up in a case related to the contempt proceedings.

The PTI leader was given a non-bailable arrest warrant by the Election Commission of Pakistan after numerous PTI members, including Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry, made remarks critical of the electoral body.

The PTI chairman had already been instructed by the Election Commission to appear, but the former PM chose not to do so.

Earlier, the Election Commission summoned the PTI chairman, but the former Prime Minister declined to attend.

ECP instructed Islamabad police to arrest Khan and present him on July 25 at 10am in a new warrant.

Khan was detained by police in May in relation to a corruption scandal that led to violent riots around the nation. Within days, he received a bail release.

Since his removal, Khan has been accused of a wide range of crimes in several institutions and tribunals, including graft, murder, and sedition.

In the most recent of the several cases, Pakistan's interior minister announced last week that the government will initiate criminal procedures against Khan on suspicion of disclosing state secrets in connection with diplomatic communications between Washington and Islamabad.