Maryam Nawaz demands Chief Justice Umar Atta Bandial’s resignation over Punjab polls case verdict

Web Desk 06:50 PM | 7 Apr, 2023
Source: File Photo

LAHORE — The chief organiser of Pakistan Muslim League (N), Maryam Nawaz has demanded of the Chief Justice of Pakistan to step down from his position in the wake of a verdict in Punjab polls case.

Maryam, the daughter of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, said that misuse of powers has given rise to a rebellious situation in the Supreme Court.

In her tweet, she said ''CJP Umar Ata Bandiyal has committed flagrant violations of law & constitution to favour IK/PTI''.

''This blatant abuse of authority has led to an unprecedented revolt-like situation in the SC of Pakistan,'' she added.

She said ''Judges of impeccable repute have raised serious questions on CJP’s conduct & bias.''

On April 4, the top court voided the order of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding delay in elections in Punjab, ordering polls on May 14.

A three-member special bench led by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Ijazul Ahsan declared the ECP’s order unconstitutional.

The court directed the federal government to issue Rs21 billion funds to Election Commission by April 10 and asked the electoral watchdog to submit a report in court before the deadline.

