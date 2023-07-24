New iPhone 15 will include these incredible features

The tech community is buzzing with the release of a purported photograph of Apple's future iPhone 15 Pro models.
The screen glass and protectors for the iPhone 15 series are shown in the photograph, which was posted by famed tech leaker Ice Universe.
The Pro versions stand out from the rest with their "stunningly thin bezels," possibly making them the smallest bezel-ever iPhones.The bezels on the iPhone 15 Pro models may just be 1.55mm thick, shattering the previous record of 1.81mm held by the Xiaomi 13.
This would result in bezels that are 20% and 30% smaller than those on the Galaxy S23 from Samsung and the iPhone 14 Pro, respectively. If these reports are true.
wait four years pic.twitter.com/FFTeqJPFIX— ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) July 24, 2023
The information that was released also supports earlier predictions made by display analyst Ross Young that the iPhone 15 models will include the Dynamic Island design that was first seen in the iPhone 14 Pro models. The entire user experience might be improved by this design modification.
The iPhone 15 series has been criticised for being "too mediocre," yet the iPhone 15 Pro variants still have notable improvements. These improvements include a newer 3nm A17 chipset, a stronger titanium chassis (perhaps lighter in weight), an improved UWB to work with the future Apple Vision Pro, and Apple's first periscopic optical zoom lens for the iPhone 15 Pro Max.
The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus ordinary versions, on the other hand, will mainly rely on the Dynamic Island design, A16 CPU, and 48-megapixel primary camera of the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max editions. In addition, USB-C capability will be included with every iPhone 15 model.
The basic models are probably going to provide customers with more affordable alternatives, as opposed to the anticipated significant price increases for iPhone 15 Pro variants.
It is to keep in mind that these specifics might change before Apple formally introduces the iPhone 15 range, just as with other leaks and rumours. The formal launch will be keenly anticipated by tech enthusiasts and Apple fans to learn what the company has in store for its most recent iPhone products.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 24, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289.4
|292.65
|Euro
|EUR
|319.03
|323
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|323
|326
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79
|79.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77
|77.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198.5
|201
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.45
|755.44
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|221.5
|224.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.13
|39.53
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.34
|42.74
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|2.04
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|917.17
|926.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.87
|62.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.75
|178.75
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.95
|28.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|729.95
|737.95
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.21
|77.91
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.5
|27.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.4
|329.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,800 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,880.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,889 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,149.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Karachi
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Islamabad
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Peshawar
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Quetta
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Sialkot
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Attock
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Gujranwala
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Jehlum
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Multan
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Gujrat
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Nawabshah
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Chakwal
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Hyderabad
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Nowshehra
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Sargodha
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Faisalabad
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Mirpur
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.