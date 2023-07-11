Search

Technology

vivo Y36 launched in Pakistan, price, specifications, sale info

Web Desk 05:14 PM | 11 Jul, 2023
vivo Y36 launched in Pakistan, price, specifications, sale info

LAHORE - vivo, a leading technology brand, is glad to announce the launch of its all-new smartphone — vivo Y36 in Pakistan.

Boasting a stunning design, powerful performance, and superior camera capabilities, the Y36 is a masterpiece.

Equipped with Premium Crystal Glass, 44W FlashCharge, 5000mAh Battery, 8GB + 8GB Extended RAM, and 50MP Main Camera, vivo Y36 stands out among its peers. All these features collectively make Y36 a true representation of innovation, and its eye-catching design is a testament to the superior craftsmanship that vivo is known for in the market.

The vivo Y36 smartphone presents an impressive design that effortlessly blends fun and formal elements — making it an ideal choice for individuals who value both style and professionalism. It showcases a host of stunning design features that elevate its aesthetic appeal to new heights. 

Premium Crystal Glass on Y36 not only adds a touch of elegance but also provides a smooth and polished surface that feels luxurious to the touch. Moreover, Y36’s 2.5D Flat Frame seamlessly integrates its display and body — offering a sleek and seamless design that enhances the overall premium look of the device. Lastly, its Fantasy Frame brings a playful and whimsical element, making the Y36 stand out from the crowd with its unique and captivating design.

Furthermore, vivo Y36 comes with the ground-breaking 44W FlashCharge technology that allows you to recharge your device quickly and efficiently while minimizing downtime and maximizing productivity.

Additionally, the device is equipped with an impressive 5000mAh battery — offering extended usage time. This powerful combination of the 44W FlashCharge technology and the high-capacity battery ensures that you can accomplish more tasks on your Y36 smartphone without interruption.

vivo Y36 also offers an advanced 8GB + 8GB Extended RAM feature— providing a seamless and uninterrupted experience to users. The vivo Y36 is equipped with the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon® 680 Mobile Platform that ensures smooth and efficient performance for a seamless user experience.

With its high-performance CPU and advanced GPU, it delivers speedy multitasking, responsive gaming, and swift app launches. The Snapdragon 680 enhances overall device performance, making it an excellent choice for users who demand power and speed.

In addition to impeccable design and powerful performance, vivo Y36 is also redefining mobile photography with its exceptional camera system. The device comes equipped with a remarkable 50MP Main Camera and 2MP Bokeh camera with which users can capture stunningly clear and vibrant images. Not forgetting selfies, the Y36's 16MP Front Portrait Camera ensures crystal-clear self-portraits.

 The Y36 also offers a unique Double Exposure feature — adding artistic flair to your photography. Whether you're a professional or an amateur, the Y36's camera system delivers an unparalleled photography experience that surpasses expectations.

 Launch Details

The Y36 is available in two beautiful colours, Vibrant Gold and Meteor Black, and is currently available for purchase across Pakistan at PKR 89,999 only.

 vivo offers a one-year warranty for Y36 along with 15 days of free replacement and 6 months warranty for accessories. vivo Y36 is duly approved by Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan. Zong customers can also get 12GB Free Mobile Internet by using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2GB Internet/month for 6 months). 

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Technology

Meta apps including newly launched ‘Threads’ restored after brief outage

10:11 AM | 11 Jul, 2023

vivo’s 6th anniversary in Pakistan: Transforming the Tech Landscape with Trailblazing Innovations

09:20 AM | 7 Jul, 2023

Jazz launches Pakistan's first WiFi calling service 'JazzFi'

06:58 PM | 4 Jul, 2023

KP police rolls out Pakistan’s first AI security control system

02:10 PM | 29 Jun, 2023

BDigital wins five awards at PDA - Pakistan Digital Awards 2023

06:54 PM | 27 Jun, 2023

Pakistan Digital Awards named Synite Digital as Pakistan’s Digital Agency of the Year 2022-23

07:43 PM | 26 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

vivo Y36 launched in Pakistan, price, specifications, sale info

05:14 PM | 11 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 11 July 2023

09:03 AM | 11 Jul, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee faces losses against US dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continues to remain under pressure against the US dollar as the local currency faced back-to-back blows in the inter-bank market.

On Tuesday, the local currency was hovering at 281.50, with a drop of Rs1.70.

Earlier this week, the embattled rupee plunged 0.68pc to settle at 279.8 in the inter-bank market.

The recent moves are unexpected as the government was expecting revival of rupee after IMF bailout. Fitch Ratings also upgraded Pakistan’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to ‘CCC’ from ‘CCC-’ as crisis hit country managed to secure a ‘last-minute’ staff-level agreement.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/10-Jul-2023/fitch-upgrades-pakistan-to-ccc-after-imf-bailout-deal

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 11, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 208,200 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,500.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.    

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (11 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Karachi PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Islamabad PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Peshawar PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Quetta PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Sialkot PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Attock PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Gujranwala PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Jehlum PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Multan PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Bahawalpur PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Gujrat PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Nawabshah PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Chakwal PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Hyderabad PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Nowshehra PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Sargodha PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Faisalabad PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405
Mirpur PKR 208,200 PKR 2,405

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: