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Pakistan’s Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets tomorrow for Shawaal moon sighting

By Web Desk
10:57 pm | Mar 18, 2026
Pakistans Ruet E Hilal Committee Meets Tomorrow For Shawaal Moon Sighting

ISLAMABAD- meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will be held tomorrow to sight the Shawwal moon.

The meeting of Pakistan’s Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will take place on 29th Ramadan, corresponding to March 19, 2026 (Thursday), after Asr prayers (5:30 PM) on the rooftop of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Kohsar Block.

It is worth mentioning that today Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia announced that the Shawwal moon was not sighted anywhere in the country. Following this announcement, 30 days of Ramadan will be completed, and Eid-ul-Fitr will be observed on Friday.

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