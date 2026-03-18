Who will sing the PSL 11 anthem?

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially announced the singer for the Pakistan Super League Season 11 anthem.

For the 11th edition of the PSL, renowned Pakistani singer Atif Aslam will once again mesmerize fans with his voice. The theme of the PSL 11 anthem is “Bat Pe Khelenge,” which reflects the passion and excitement of cricket.

When he takes over the anthem, you don’t just hear it—you feel it. Atif Aslam is ready to bring the heat to HBL PSL 11—are you?

Atif Aslam has previously delivered hit PSL anthems and remains extremely popular among cricket fans. This time as well, fans are expecting an energetic and memorable anthem.

According to sources, the anthem will be released soon, and fans are eagerly waiting for it.