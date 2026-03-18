Pakistani Student barred from Flight to Azerbaijan despite University Admission, Paid Ticket

FAISALABAD – A Pakistani student was not allowed to board his Emirates flight to Azerbaijan, even after his passport was stamped for exit and he paid Rs2.5 lac for ticket.

The student lamented immigration’s move as he was traveling to Baku to get a Lithuanian visa, as Pakistan does not have a Lithuanian embassy. This development went viral online as Pakistani students aspiring to study in Lithuania, where hundreds of students are already enrolled, and many more are admitted each year.

The young student secured admission to a Lithuanian university after completing all formalities and had paid an advance of Rs3million for one and a half years of tuition and academic fees. With official university admission letter in hand, he was ready to travel and continue his education abroad.

Authorities at Faisalabad Airport offloaded him after the exit stamp was issued, leaving him stranded despite all preparations and financial commitments. The incident raised serious concerns among students and parents about travel and visa procedures, especially for those pursuing higher education abroad.

This shocking development highlights the hurdles faced by Pakistani students in securing visas and accessing educational opportunities in Europe, putting the spotlight on the urgent need for clearer and more supportive travel and visa protocols.