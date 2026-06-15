Iran will not forget Israeli, US ‘crimes,’says foreign ministry spokesman

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei has said that the Iranian people will never forget alleged Israeli and US injustices, adding that any agreement does not mean forgiveness or forgetting past “crimes.”

During a press briefing in Tehran, Baghaei said that the mechanism for a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Iran and the United States is expected to be finalized today or tomorrow, after which it will be officially announced. He added that the signing ceremony of the MoU is scheduled to take place in Geneva on Friday.

He noted that before the signing, Iranian officials would visit neighboring countries, and stressed that the war must end on all fronts, including Lebanon. He said Lebanon’s sovereignty must be respected and that ending aggression against the country and ensuring its territorial integrity are key parts of the understanding.

The spokesperson further stated that Iran, Oman, and other countries would work on making the Strait of Hormuz a secure passage, with maritime service fees to be collected for a limited period under agreed conditions.

Baghaei also said the agreement includes US commitments to pay compensation and unfreeze Iranian assets, emphasizing that Washington must fulfill its obligations. He added that Iran’s frozen assets must be returned and that the US would not be providing its own funds to Iran.

He said Iran should also be allowed to export oil and petrochemical products, warning that failure by the US to honor commitments would lead to reciprocal measures.

Reiterating Iran’s position, Baghaei said that past actions by the US and Israel would not be forgotten, including the loss of Iranian leadership and what he described as international failure to condemn aggression against Iran. He added that rebuilding trust between Iran and the US would require a long process.