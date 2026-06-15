PCB unveils new track-based central contracts system

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a major restructuring of its central contracts system, introducing a new track-based model aimed at aligning player contracts with specific formats and performance.

According to the PCB, Track A will include specialist red-ball (Test) cricketers, while Tracks B and C will cover white-ball players. Track B will feature ODI and T20I cricketers, whereas Track C will be reserved exclusively for T20 specialists. Track D will consist of emerging players from development and academy programmes.

Speaking at a briefing, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said that 85 percent of a player’s contract value would be linked to performance. He added that data-driven assessments would also be incorporated into domestic cricket.

Naqvi said the PCB was providing all possible resources to improve cricket standards, acknowledging that while Pakistan’s results in bilateral series had been encouraging, performances in major tournaments had fallen short. He expressed confidence that ongoing reforms would lead to visible improvements.

The PCB chairman also supported conducting fitness tests in the presence of the media and stressed the importance of domestic cricket, saying players would be required to participate in domestic competitions.

The PCB said the new model recognizes the distinct identity, importance and requirements of each format and has been designed to meet the evolving demands of modern cricket.