Iran strikes Israeli airport: Three planes damaged amid ongoing conflict

Iran has continued targeting Israel despite multiple casualties in the 20-day-long conflict.

According to international media, Iran launched missiles at Israel’s key Ben Gurion Airport, causing significant financial damage.

Israel claimed that the missiles were fired in the morning but were intercepted and destroyed in the air; however, debris from the missiles fell onto parked aircraft in the hangars.

Israeli authorities admitted that three planes were severely damaged by the falling debris, and one plane caught fire. Fire brigades and emergency teams were immediately called, and the fire on the aircraft was extinguished.

No casualties were reported in the incident, but the planes suffered major damage.