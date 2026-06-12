Punjab ends free travel on Metro, Orange Line and other public transport

LAHORE – The Punjab government has decided to end the free travel facility on major public transport services, including the Metro Bus, Orange Line Train, Speedo, Electric Bus, and Green Bus networks.

The Punjab Mass Transit Authority said the subsidy was initially introduced under an inflation relief package in April 2026. The scheme was originally announced for one month but was later extended under consideration, with relevant recommendations prepared.

Officials said that although petroleum product prices had not seen a significant reduction, the government has now withdrawn the subsidy. As a result, passengers will be required to pay regular fares starting June 13.

Until the end of today, commuters across Punjab’s mass transit system will continue to enjoy free travel, after which the standard fare system will be reinstated.

Authorities noted that approximately 800,000 passengers benefited daily from the free travel facility across the province’s mass transit network. Among them, around 290,000 commuters used the Orange Line Train daily, while over 100,000 passengers travelled via the Metro Bus service.

The initiative was originally introduced to provide relief from rising inflation and fuel prices.