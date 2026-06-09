US Apache Gunship crashes near Hormuz; Crew members rescued

TEHRAN – American Army Apache attack helicopter crashed near critical Strait of Hormuz amid latest Iran-Israel confrontation.

Reports in international media said crew members were successfully rescued and escaped without injuries. However, the circumstances surrounding the crash remain unclear, with US authorities launching an investigation to determine what brought down one of America’s most advanced combat helicopters.

The incident unfolded against backdrop of regional tensions after Tehran and Tel Aviv exchanged fire day, denting fragile ceasefire. The crash quickly drew attention due to its proximity to one of the world’s most important maritime chokepoints, through which a significant share of global oil supplies passes.

US President Donald Trump confirmed that the pilots were safe. He said nobody was injured. We are going to issue a report tomorrow,” POTUS added.

While no evidence emerged linking crash to hostile action, its timing has fueled questions as military operations continue across the region. Iranian state media acknowledged the incident by citing foreign reports but offered no additional details.

Apache helicopters played key role in ongoing conflict, supporting US efforts to monitor maritime routes and enforce pressure on Iran. The aircraft have also been deployed by regional allies, including the United Arab Emirates, to counter Iranian drone threats during the war.

The wider conflict has already sent shockwaves through the global economy, driving up energy prices and increasing the cost of everyday goods in many countries. Despite an April ceasefire, diplomatic efforts to secure a lasting settlement have repeatedly stalled, leaving the region on edge.