Two Pakistani vessels turned back after reaching Strait of Hormuz

KARACHI – Two Pakistani ships were abruptly turned back after reaching the Strait of Hormuz, reports said.

According to reports, the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation vessels Shalamar and Khairpur had departed two nights ago for Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates.

Reports said the ships were stopped from proceeding further after entering the Strait due to unavoidable reasons.

Following instructions, Pakistani captains Asif and Shaheen redirected the vessels towards the Gulf of Oman.

The ships were scheduled to load millions of liters of crude oil from Kuwait and the UAE, but are now likely to head towards Fujairah or Yanbu instead.