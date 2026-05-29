Petrol prices in Pakistan likely to go down amid dip in Global Oil Rates

ISLAMABAD – A sigh of relief for Pakistanis as fuel prices in Pakistan are expected to come down in upcoming review as international oil market rates continue to decline.

The inflation-weary people will get around Rs8-10 per lire relied as international crude markets plunge, allowing government to revise prices in upcoming review.

The data shows a sharp movement in ex-refinery rates, as petrol comes down from Rs277.06 to Rs268.52 per litre, despite rise in customs duty of Rs2.86 per litre. The duty has been increased from Rs22.75 to Rs25.61 per litre, slightly offsetting the overall relief.

Diesel witnessed even more dramatic shift, with ex-refinery prices plunging from Rs322.28 to Rs291.37 per litre. On the global stage, crude oil prices have dropped significantly by $17.61 per barrel, sliding from $169.10 to $151.40.

Market insiders claim that there will be Rs8-10 per relief on Petrol and Diesel, but the final decision on revised fuel prices will be taken by the prime minister in consultation with the economic team, who will weigh fiscal pressures and revenue targets before announcing the new rates.

Market observers say that if the current tax and levy structure remains unchanged, consumers could finally see meaningful and noticeable relief in the next petroleum price adjustment, bringing long-awaited breathing space amid rising living costs.