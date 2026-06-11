Trump threatens major action in Iran tonight, hints at seizure of oil installations

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump has hinted at strong military action against Iran, saying that the United States will “hit Iran very hard tonight.”

In a statement on social media, President Trump claimed that much of Iran’s offensive military capability, including its navy, air force, radar systems, air defence, and other strategic assets, has already been eliminated.

He further said that in the near future, the United States could take control of Iran’s key oil infrastructure, including Kharg Island and other major energy sites, adding that Washington would be in a position to manage Iran’s oil and gas markets.

Referring to Venezuela, Trump said that similar US-led energy initiatives could be implemented in Iran, which he claimed would benefit both countries.

The remarks have raised concerns over a further escalation of tensions in the region, while Iran has not yet issued an official response to the statement.