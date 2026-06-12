PTI, Opposition allies threaten Budget Session protests over Imran Khan’s Medical Treatment

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its allies threatened to stage protests throughout federal budget session, while the government is preparing to make key announcements related for next fiscal year today.

The warning came after meeting of joint parliamentary opposition on Thursday, where PTI lawmakers and allied parties agreed on set of demands centered on Khan’s medical care. The opposition called for his transfer to Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad and sought unrestricted access for his personal physicians and family members.

PTI Acting Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said the issue of party supremo’s medical treatment was non-negotiable and warned that demonstrations would continue both inside and outside Parliament if the government failed to act.

Gohar was accompanied by Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai and Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) Chairman Raja Nasir Abbas, who backed the demand and said opposition lawmakers would exercise their right to protest during the budget proceedings.

The PTI leader maintained that no authority could prevent elected representatives from registering their protest, adding that the opposition would continue to raise the issue throughout the session.

The development marks a fresh escalation in the ongoing dispute over Khan’s incarceration, with PTI once again questioning restrictions on his access to medical care and meetings with family members.

Alongside concerns over Khan’s health, the opposition used the occasion to criticize the government’s economic performance ahead of the unveiling of the 2026-27 federal budget.

PTI leaders also raised questions over government’s claims of economic stabilization, saying key economic challenges remain unresolved. He lamnented administration’s reliance on external borrowing and rising debt levels, while also taking aim at the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), which he described as an example of broader governance shortcomings.

Drawing comparisons with PTI’s tenure in government, he claimed economic indicators had performed more strongly under Imran Khan’s leadership and argued that the current administration had failed to deliver meaningful reforms.