Pakistan to present Rs17.5 trillion Budget 2026–27 today amid key fiscal decisions

ISLAMABAD – The federal government is scheduled to present its budget for the fiscal year 2026–27 in the National Assembly today (Friday), with total estimated expenditures of around Rs17.5 trillion.

Finance Minister and Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb will table the budget during a parliamentary session that begins at 3pm. Prior to the presentation, a federal cabinet meeting has been called at Parliament House at 2:30pm to approve the proposed financial plan. The finance minister will brief cabinet members on the key features before it is formally laid before the house.

According to official sources, the government is likely to set a tax revenue target of Rs15.267 trillion for the upcoming fiscal year.

A substantial portion of the budget has been allocated for debt servicing, which is estimated at Rs7.824 trillion, reflecting continued pressure on public finances. Defence spending is projected to reach around Rs3 trillion.

The government is also considering measures related to public relief, including a possible increase in salaries and pensions for government employees. In addition, plans are being reviewed to generate Rs1.727 trillion through the petroleum levy during the next fiscal year.

On the external sector front, the budget is expected to set an export target of $32.8 billion, while imports are projected to reach $70 billion.

Officials indicated that no new major development schemes are expected to be launched in the upcoming budget. Instead, the focus will remain on completing ongoing development projects already in progress.

Reports further revealed that the government may withdraw the tax exemption currently enjoyed by the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata), as part of broader revenue measures under consideration.

The budget presentation comes at a time when economic expectations remain high, with policymakers aiming to balance fiscal constraints, revenue generation, and public relief measures in the upcoming financial year.