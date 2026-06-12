Easypaisa Down in Pakistan? All you need to know about services disruption

ISLAMABAD – For Pakistani EasyPaisa users, a routine attempt to check balance or make a payment quickly turned into frustration on Friday as the users found themselves locked out of their accounts.

The digital wallet platform with 22 million monthly active users is facing service disruption as users unable to access their accounts or complete transactions, causing frustration among customers nationwide.

As per available reports, users failed to login despite entering correct login credentials. The outage disrupted routine financial activities, with users unable to check balances, transfer funds, or make digital payments through the platform.

Biometric authentication services, including fingerprint verification, reportedly stopped functioning for many users. Sources familiar with the matter said retailer and merchant accounts appear to be operating normally, while a significant number of regular customer accounts remain inaccessible.

Amid complaints, Easypaisa confirmed that some users are experiencing intermittent service issues. The company said its technical teams are working around the clock to identify the problem and restore services as quickly as possible. The cause of the outage or provided a timeline for complete restoration is yet to be shared with customers.

The digital banking platform could be headed for an ownership change as Norway’s Telenor ASA explores the sale of its 55 percent controlling stake. The discussions are reportedly in the early stages, with potential investor interest expected in the coming months.

If completed, the deal would mark a significant development for Pakistan’s fintech sector and could signal Telenor’s final exit from the country after already selling its telecom operations to PTCL Group last year. Despite the uncertainty, Easypaisa continues to operate normally under State Bank of Pakistan regulations. The digital bank has maintained strong growth, posting robust profits and expanding its footprint as one of the country’s most widely used financial platforms.

No buyer has been identified so far, and any transaction would require regulatory approvals before moving forward.