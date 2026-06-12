Gold Price hits Rs439,966 in Pakistan after back to back losses

KARACHI – Pakistani gold market witnessed dramatic surge on Friday as bullion prices skyrocketed in line with strong gains in international market, sending shockwaves through local traders and investors.

On Friday, gold per tola jumped by Rs7,250 in single day to reach a staggering Rs439,966 in the local market. The sharp rally reflects intense volatility and strong global demand while price of 10-gram gold surged by Rs6,525, settling at Rs375,947.

Today Gold Rates

Unit Price Change Gold Per tola Rs 439,966 +Rs 7,250 Gold 10 grams Rs 375,947 +Rs 6,525 Gold (international) $4,175 +$72 Silver Per tola Rs 7,079 +Rs 190

This sudden spike comes just a day after prices had taken a heavy hit. On Thursday, gold had plunged by Rs9,720 per tola, dropping to Rs432,716 before staging a powerful rebound.

On global front, gold also continued its upward momentum, climbing $72 per ounce to reach $4,175, including a $20 premium—further fueling the domestic price explosion.

Meanwhile, silver also joined the rally, soaring by Rs190 per tola to hit a historic all-time high of Rs7,079, adding more pressure on already volatile precious metal markets.